Hakunila crash fire | The Somali community mourns the children and mother who died in the night fire

The death of four small children and their mother in a fire shocks Hakunila.

Four the death of a child under the age of ten and their mother in the Hakunila fire in Vantaa has shocked the active Somali community in Hakunila.

Representative of the Itä-Vantaa Somali Culture Association Said Mohammed told STT on Sunday that their information about what happened is still limited. On Sunday, the association considered ways to support community members in grief.

Mohammed said that he knew the surviving man, the father of the family. She said that she has been praying with her husband in the same place, for example in Vantaa’s Koivukylä and Helsinki’s Itäkeskus and Pasila. He didn’t know any other family.

According to Mohammed’s understanding, some of the family’s children were born in Finland.

“The father of the family has lived here for a long time, probably 30 years.”

According to Mohammed, the rest of the family had lived in Finland for a shorter time, according to his estimate, maybe nine years.

Itä-Vantaa Somalikulttuuri ry is an immigrant organization founded in 1998. Its website according to the purpose of the organization is to serve the Somali minority in the East-Vantaa region.