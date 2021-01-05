Sumo wrestler Hakuho, the most awarded in the history of this sport in Japan, has tested positive for covid-19, as reported on Tuesday by those responsible for the traditional Japanese competition.

Hakuho, 35, born in Mongolia, was tested for the virus after showing mild symptoms and while preparing for the Grand New Year’s Tournament which is scheduled to start next Sunday in Japan, according to the Japan Sumo Association.

This body announced that it will carry out additional tests among the fighters who share training facilities with Hakuho. and that it will take action in the event of further infections being detected.

The news has caused alarm in Japan, as it is the biggest active sumo star And after a 28-year-old fighter from the fourth division of the national competition died last May due to the coronavirus.

Hakuho is also the first sumo top flight wrestler to test positive for the virus., a circumstance that could jeopardize the celebration of the inaugural competition of the year in Tokyo.

The wrestler won his 44th tournament last March, a record figure in this sport, and he is also the “yokozuna” (great champion) who has held this title for the longest time. in the history of sumo.

Like other sports in Japan, the national sumo championships resumed last summer after being suspended due to the pandemic, and since then they have been held with a limited public presence in the stands.