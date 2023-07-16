Goodwood, how many protagonists of F1

The Festival of Goodwood it is the playground of engines and their enthusiasts. Here even the drivers become children again and fulfill their dreams of driving the cars of the past. Wishes that various Formula 1 protagonists of the past, present and (in some hopes) even of the future have achieved this weekend.

Sebastian VettelJenson ButtonMika HakkinenOscars Plates and Mick Schumacher they have in fact driven some cars that have made the history of Formula 1. The four-time world champion got on board his FW14B (purchased in 2020) giving the public some Donutsand he also starred in a ride on Ayrton Senna’s MP4/8A with a very special helmet: instead of the white in his iconic helmet there were the yellow and green of the Brazilian flag.

The moment is also very emotional Schumacher he drove dad Michael’s W02 with his iconic red helmet worn in the three years with Mercedes: a moment that the Brackley team’s social profiles naturally didn’t miss.

Schumacher in a Silver Arrow. What year is this, again? 🥹 pic.twitter.com/kQS90HxXBx — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 16, 2023

Two other world champions enjoyed driving some cars from the past: for example, Hakkinen returned to the MP4/14 which gave him the second consecutive title (here the video of the McLaren), while Button got on board the Williams FW08C, a car that competed in the 1983 World Championship with Keke Rosberg and Jacques Laffite at the wheel. Piastri, great fourth at Silverstone, instead drove James Hunt’s M26-2 (1977).