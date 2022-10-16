Max Verstappen has recently arithmetic armored his second consecutive world title in Formula 1. A historic result that places the Dutchman, at only 25 years old, in an absolute elite. In fact, in the more than 70 years of F1 life there have been only 17 – including the now former # 33 – the drivers capable of conquering more than one world champion crown over the course of their career. Verstappen’s young age and his being within one of the strongest teams in the history of the Circus, to which he is linked by a very long contract which will only expire in 2028, seems to guarantee Jos’s son a bright future from the point of view of successes.

There Red Bull, despite being involved in the thorny story of non-compliance with the budget cap for the 2021 season, it seems destined to remain in the top positions of the category for many years to come. Yet according to another bi-world champion, Mika Hakkinen, Verstappen could be tempted in the future to change the air and prove himself in another team, as many other circus phenomena have done before him, from Prost, Senna and Schumacher to Vettel and Hamilton. Curiously, however, not Hakkinen himself, who after joining McLaren from Lotus never left the Woking team.

“It’s great that Max is committed and signing long contracts – said Hakkinen in his usual column for the site Unibet – it shows that he trusts them. But there is always the risk that when the key people leave and the car’s performance doesn’t match expectations, the driver will start thinking about whether it’s time to change teams. I don’t think Max will stay with Red Bull for the rest of his career. But that’s just my opinion – concluded Michael Schumacher’s historical antagonist – drivers have historically changed teams – despite having won multiple championships – for different reasons. It can be for money or just wanting to go somewhere else“.