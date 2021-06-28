Verstappen-Hamilton 4-3, and it’s not Italy-Germany, but they are the victories that everyone has brought home this year. The only intruder was Sergio Perez in Baku, but without the outbreak of the rear left the # 33 would already be 5-3 and even more on the run in the championship. Mika Hakkinen, world champion 1998 and 1999, wanted to have his say on the rivalry that is characterizing this World Cup.

F1 Drivers’ World Championship after GP Styria 2021

“What we have seen is that Red Bull and Honda have staked everything on this season. They have a new engine and aerodynamic package that takes advantage of the change in aerodynamic regulations introduced this yearHakkinen said in his usual editorial on Unibet. “This change suited Red Bull’s design philosophy and worked against Mercedes. In the Styrian Grand Prix, Max was able to create an initial advantage. And by doing so, he was able to control all the strategic options calmly. I also liked this type of competition. Racing wheel to wheel is fun, but being in control and knowing you drive a great car is an even better feeling. And Max really seems to be enjoying himself! At the moment Mercedes seems to have no answer to Red Bull, and with only four days between the Styrian Grand Prix and the Austrian Grand Prix, there is no reason to believe they can find a solution in time“.