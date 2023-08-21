Young pilots: a difficult mountain to climb

Being the highest category in the world of open wheel competitions, Formula 1 is inevitably the most complex series for any driver to face, always testing race after race in order to express the best of his repertoire. A challenge that also applies to champions, but even more to those who are just starting out as official riders. An obstacle that, at least in recent years, has often been resolved with the dismissal of younger pilotsdiscarded by their respective teams for failing to grow sufficiently over the course of a season, or even during the first half of the championship.

Hakkinen and comparisons with his era

An aspect that has often caused discussion and reflection, and that does not agree in the slightest Mika Hakkinen. The Finn, twice world champion in 1998 and 1999, in fact indicated what is the greatest difficulty for young drivers, namely that of not being able to grow rapidly due to the limited time they have available to be able to accumulate experience: “In general it is very difficult for young riders nowadays – explained to sport1.de – before, in my day, there were a lot more tests, and the riders had time to develop technically in collaboration with the team. There are basically no tests anymore, you just sit in the simulator and get judged on that. It is very difficult for young drivers to show that they are making progress and that they are getting really good. You have to put all the different aspects together first. When I joined McLaren, the team gave me the time I needed to grow. Today you have to succeed on your first attempt, otherwise you’re out“.

The latest cases

The most recent examples have been those in which protagonists, despite themselves, Mick Schumacher and Nyck de Vries. The German, after having spent two seasons in Haas, was excluded from the US team as an official driver, starting again in 2023 as the third Mercedes driver. The Dutch colleague went decidedly worse, called to AlphaTauri after his convincing debut at Monza in 2022 but replaced by Daniel Ricciardo after only ten races. Speaking of Schumacher, son of Hakkinen’s greatest rival in F1, the Finn himself wanted to give the 24-year-old some advice with a joke, in the hope of being able to see him again soon on the starting grid: “Brake later and accelerate sooner”.