George Russell it is one of the happiest surprises of 2022. Of course, we are talking about a relative surprise, because the Briton has already shown an abundance of talent in the three years at Williams. However, Grove’s is an uncompetitive team, therefore Mr Saturday he was expected at the graduation exam, a season as a protagonist in a great team. And he argued brilliantly, beating out none other than Lewis Hamilton first year as teammates. Russell, moreover the only one to win a race with the Mercedes W13, demonstrated phenomenal maturity in knowing how to stand up to a champion in the decisive moments, remembering what Mika did Hakkinen in 1993 with Ayrton Seine: the Finn tapped Magic in the first qualifying and came within a few hundredths of a second in the second.

Here, that Flying Finn maybe he sees something of himself in Russell, also because he had to fight (even against death) for a place in the sun. Hakkinen therefore complimented Russell, and almost seems to say that the hierarchies between first and second guide in 2023 could be reversed: “In my opinion George has started the season well despite the team’s problems. For Hamilton, who has won seven world titles, it was a wake-up call. He must have said, ‘This guy can’t keep beating me, I don’t want the world to see a rider still in his early career defeat me‘. He may have thought about going flat out, but I think this involves incredible energy and sacrifice“said the Finn in his column for Unibet. “Russell continued to deliver results, he managed to win one race. As Mercedes did not win the title, beating Hamilton didn’t make much noise, but I know that within a team it weighs a lot. George has done an outstanding job and has always felt confident during the season. In the next season he will be very fast, it’s obvious“.