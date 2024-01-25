by VALERIO BARRETTA

Norris-Piastri, the year of consecration?

Youth and ambition, talent and speed. Landau Norris and Oscar Plates they best represent these characteristics, and for this reason they are the present and future of McLaren, a team that has proven capable of working and planning, not only on the car but also on the men. The growth of the Woking team in 2023 is the result of the interventions underway on the MCL60 but also of the trust well placed in the team principal Andrea Star and about this couple who – for now – have not bothered each other on the track and have been calm and clear in the hardest moments, despite their age.

Mika Hakkinen, two-time world champion with McLaren, is convinced that the qualities of Norris and Piastri will emerge even more vehemently in 2024, and could allow them to even undermine Max Verstappen.

Hakkinen's words

“I believe that Max will feel the pressure from Piastri, just as Norris will feel it. I expect a lot from McLaren: after a disastrous start to the season, they have grown well and stably“, these are the words of the Finnish speaker Bild. “With Lando and Oscar, they have the strongest driver duo after Ferrari. They both have the potential to become world champions“.

“How many times have there been teams and drivers who were considered safe world champions even before the completion of the first round of testing and then it didn't happen?“, he concluded. “He too needs the right team, the right car, the pit crew, the management: everything must be in place. This was the case with Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, who indeed shaped an era“.