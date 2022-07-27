With 63 points of disadvantage, Charles’ run-up Leclerc to Max Verstappen has made a clear climb. Indeed, considering the continuity of the world champion and the reliability of Red Bull, it now resembles Everest. Paul Ricard’s mistake was certainly a blow to the title ambitions of the Monegasque driver, who can now only hope that Verstappen stumbles upon some misstep: even if he won all the grand prix from now to the end of the year, he would not be certain of the title.

According to Mika Hakkinen, Leclerc must reach the levels of perfection of his rival if he wants to aim for the World Cup: “Everyone makes mistakes, but this cost him a lot. I had the same experience, for example when I went off the track while leading the Italian Grand Prix in 1999, and it was really difficult. You know what you did, you threw away the victory and you have to take responsibility for it“, Wrote the two-time world champion in his column for Unibet. “Charles is a fantastic driver and he drove perfectly until lap 18. He was under a lot of pressure from Max, but Ferrari was very strong in the fast corners and he was able to keep Red Bull behind. It is now important to understand how Charles will react to this mistake. He lost 32 points due to mistakes made at Imola and Paul Ricard, and he can’t afford any more if he wants to beat Max: the bonuses have been played. He has to recognize that he has the talent and the car needed to win races, focus on the positives and think one race at a time. In this sport you have to keep learning, to work with the team: a very positive aspect of the weekend was the way Carlos Sainz helped Charles get pole position by giving him a wake during qualifying. Teamwork of this kind is essential: Carlos is driving great right now, Leclerc has a strong and capable teammate“.