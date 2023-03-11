McLaren, Norris in the cage? For Hakkinen it is a top

The talent is there, the results are slow. And it’s not his fault. Lando Norris must feel like a lion in a cage: he would like to break the world, for now he can only break the panels inside the garage, poor victims of his frustration after learning that for the second consecutive year his team has provided him with a car not up to his talent. However, Norris approached the year with extreme professionalism, coming close to Q3 with the MCL60 and not saying a word about the six embarrassing stops due to the need to re-pressurize the engine. The Briton finished the Bahrain GP in last place among the riders who crossed the finish line and can now only hope for the updates scheduled for Baku. If even those don’t get McLaren back on track, Norris’ confidence in the team would be further undermined, a scenario that Mika Hakkinen strongly advises against the Woking-based team.

Hakkinen’s words

“I don’t think McLaren has very high expectations this year. They know that their development department, their sponsors and their partners are world-class technology giants. McLaren has their backing, but the team knows they’re not done yet, they need a couple more years. There may be some results this year, but I think the real performance will be seen in a couple of years“, these are the words of the two-time world champion in his column for Unibet. “Lando is a very fast driver, he has consistently achieved many convincing results. He has an extraordinary talent, there is no doubt. He is on the same level as Leclerc, Verstappen and Sainz. He has a very high level of speed, he is McLaren’s number one driver“.

Hakkinen on Piastri

“Alpine spent a lot of money to make Piastri a regular driver, but Oscar decided to go to McLaren. The pilots are waiting for the contractsthey are the only thing that matters. There is no room for feelings. I think they’ll be a good match, they’ll be interesting to see in the same car, they’ll probably be a few tenths apart. Everyone will motivate the team to give their best. For me it is a positive couple. I don’t think Oscar will have any problems in Woking, it’s a good place to grow up, I don’t think he feels the pressure“.