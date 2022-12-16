Despite the dominance of Red Bull and Max Verstappen, especially after the first part of the 2022 championship, the last season was considered by many to be one of the most spectacular and fun ever. A testimony can be found in the high number of spectators that the Circus has been able to attract to the grandstands of the host circuits, in the increase in popularity in some countries of the world (the United States above all), as well as in the positive opinion of former pilots.

Among them, the 1998 and 1999 world champion Mika Hakkinen. The ex McLaren, in his address book for Unibetdescribed his feelings on the season that ended in Abu Dhabi, reserving more than enough votes ‘in the report card’: “The Formula 1 season it was once again exciting – has explained – there have been tough battles, with Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez. It was interesting to see the personalities of the riders approaching every single race and the different situations on the track. Looking at the season as a whole, it was nice to see how Mercedes improved and managed to win. It was also interesting to see how Bottas started his season with Alfa: the start was fantastic, then there was a drop in performance to improve towards the end of the year. The fans had fun this season, wherever Formula 1 went it shattered attendance records. I haven’t seen the TV ratings but I imagine they are high, there has been a very rapid improvement, the business is going as fast as these cars”.

In addition, the Flying Finn he also expressed another positive personal opinion, this time linked to the evolution of the technical-aerodynamic regulations, the same ones that have favored an increase in the show on the track: “chon the new rules in Formula 1 overtaking is much easier and you can better follow who precedes you. So, I think the new ones regulations have had a positive impactand if we look at the aesthetics of the cars, I must say that they are once again beautiful to look at. On the other hand, they are giants. When I started, my car weighed 600 kg, now they weigh around 800, largely due to safety measures”.