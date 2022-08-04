“It was one of my best victories“. Max Verstappen he admitted it right from the start: the Hungarian Grand Prix was a hardly forgettable success. Both for the importance of the result (he almost mortgaged the second World Cup without sensational reversals) and for how this 28th career victory arrived: coming back to the Hungaroring from tenth position. A recovery facilitated by the strategic harakiri of the Ferrari and from the efficiency of the Red Bull wall, the rest is to be found in the guide of Super Max, which in the race was even able to allow a spin at the exit of the penultimate corner.

The reaction to this small mistake also impressed Mika Hakkinen. In his column for Unibetthe Finn praised the Dutchman: “It was another race that showed how competitive Formula 1 is right now. Verstappen has the fastest and most consistent car, but the big picture on Sunday is that Russell, Leclerc, Sainz and Hamilton have been leading at some point, and how the cars can follow each other closely thanks to the 2022 regulations is a positive factor. Max’s victory was really impressive because he had to start 10th and work his way through traffic, but he did everything he had to do and the team gave him the right strategy to win. In a sense, a win like this shows how much confidence Max has in himself and in the car. Even when he has problems he doesn’t panic, but focuses on quick recovery“.

A comment by Hakkinen about Ferrari, the real negative protagonist of the Hungarian weekend, is inevitable: “The team fitted Leclerc with a set of hard tires, which were the wrong ones to fit. It is difficult to understand the reason for this decision, Charles knew it was the wrong way to go through. When the team finally put him on a set of soft tires on lap 54, the race was lost. This is not the first time we have questioned their decisions in the race, it is an area they will have to work on“.