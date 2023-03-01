Certainties and unknowns

The pre-season tests in Bahrain have begun to provide fans with the first answers to the many questions that had arisen during the Circus’ long off-season. Red Bull seems to have picked up where it left off last November in Abu Dhabi, and that is from the front of the group. In the center group’s ‘scrum’, however, the spotlights are all focused on the new Aston Martin, which appeared quite fit among the curves of the Sakhir circuit. On the other hand, those who aroused perplexity, for different reasons, were Ferrari and Mercedes. The Italian team seems to have remained the second force, but it does not seem to have reduced the gap that separated it from Red Bull in the second half of 2022. Mercedes, on the other hand, appeared even further behind, unable to show a race pace at the level of its direct rivals .

Hakkinen’s opinion

Speaking in his video-column for the Unibet site, the two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen indicated precisely in the red and silver arrows the two teams he is most curious to see at work in the opening match of the season this Sunday in Bahrain . “It will be interesting to see if Mercedes has found more pace – explained the former McLaren driver – Will the new car work or will the problems persist? The same goes for Ferrari. Will the new car be as fast as last year’s? Was the development better?”. All questions that will receive an initial response very soon, over the weekend now upon us.