There Red Bull concluded a 2022 at the limit of perfection from a sporting point of view, as demonstrated by Max Verstappen’s second consecutive world title and the team’s victory in the Constructors’ championship. The Milton Keynes house had not won a similar double since 2013, in that case with Sebastian Vettel, but the Anglo-Austrian team cannot boast of 100% absolute domination. This is due to the lack of title vice-champion pilots by Sergio Perezwith the Mexican losing the direct challenge with Charles Leclerc2nd in Abu Dhabi and in the final standings.

The Monegasque from Ferrari thus ended a decidedly complex 2022 with a smile from various points of view, from retirements to strategic errors by the Scuderia, without calculating the personal ones that compromised a season that started off on the right foot. However, the end result is more than fair for another two-time world champion like Mika Hakkinen. The Finn, in his column for Unibetin fact indicated the Ferrari driver as the driver most deserving of the title of vice-champion, thus explaining his point of view: “I think Charles Leclerc drove a fantastic race to finish second and take second place behind Max in the world championship – explained the former McLaren driver – Checo Perez gave it all, but I think Charles deserves this second place. He started from pole nine times, won three GPs and looked like a real threat to Max in the first half of the season. Second place will surely give him and everyone at Ferrari further motivation to fight for the championship next year“.

The Flying Finn he then also expressed himself on the disappointing season of Mercedes and of Lewis Hamiltonwith all the difficulties that also recurred in Abu Dhabi: “It has been a very difficult year for Mercedes – added the 1998 and 1999 sample – Sunday’s race was a big disappointment, with George taking a penalty and Lewis having a rare reliability problem. It’s incredible to think that this is the first season that Lewis hasn’t won a Grand Prix since the start of his F1 career in 2007, but I think that will make him even more determined next season. One thing is certain: he and Mercedes will absolutely not want 2022 to happen again.”