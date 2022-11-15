The Sao Paulo Grand Prix has given many emotions on the track, starting with the first career victory of George Russell. A success that the English of the Mercedes conquered after other occasions in which he had come close to this coveted goal, doing so with a performance that impressed a two-time world champion like Mika Hakkinen. The Finnish, via the columns of his rubric for Unibetnot only commented on the Briton’s performance, but also underlined the recovery of Mercedes, which returned to victory in Brazil for the first time in 2022.

Many compliments, therefore, from the Flying Finn to Russell: “The race was good this weekend, and George deserved it after a brilliant performance Hakkinen commented. he was the fastest Mercedes driver in sprint qualifying, and won the latter impressively. He drove perfect on Sunday, making an excellent start and creating a good gap on his pursuers, not allowing the Safety Car to interfere. He had pressure, especially when Hamilton got close to 1.5 seconds, but he handled it perfectly. This looks like the first of many victories for George – he continued – he is at the right moment in his career, he is 24 years old and full of motivation. He did three years at Williams, learning with a less competitive car and had almost won the 2020 Bahrain GP with Mercedes. He had to wait until this weekend to have a competitive car again, and once he had those conditions he won straight away.”

A victory therefore gained thanks to the talent of the British, but also to the recovery in terms of competitiveness of Mercedes. The Anglo-German team, which had seemed much closer to success in both the United States and Mexico, completed the work in Brazil, climbing the top step of the podium for the first time in 2022: “One of the most impressive things this year has been the recovery of Mercedes Hakkinen added. the W13 did not do well in the first part of the season, but the team did not give up and they developed it as far as Brazil, where it was very competitive. It’s important for them but also for F1because it means that Mercedes has understood the car’s problems and can be stronger in 2023.”