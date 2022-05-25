The images of Charles Leclerc in the Spanish Grand Prix, with the young Ferrari talent forced to retire due to problems with the power unit while he was dominating the race and signing what would have been a fundamental extension in the world championship standings, they went around the world. The Monegasque driver, with an uncommon presence of mind, just returned to the pits wanted to greet and embrace all the mechanics and his team principal Mattia Binotto. A attitude of a true man-squadrto which was underlined by many insiders after the race, also receiving public acclaim from Binotto himself.

The technical knockout that stopped Ferrari # 16 took place just before the halfway point but, due to the way the race was developing and the margin Leclerc had gained on the track, the common feeling is that the driver of the redhead would have easily taken home his third win of the season. The dynamics of Leclerc’s forfeit recalled another ‘famous’ retreat of the Spanish GP: the one that occurred in the 2001 season to the Finn Mika Hakkinen. To draw a parallel between these two moments was the Finnish champion himself, who analyzed the Barcelona race for the site Unibet.

“The same thing happened to me – recalled the former McLaren standard bearer in his editorial – only in that case I was leading the last lap with 42 seconds over Michael Schumacher. I remember telling reporters that I wish I had a punch in the motorhomeI was so frustrated “. Having gone through similar emotions, Hakkinen was particularly impressed – positively – by the maturity of Leclerc’s reaction: “Seeing Charles go around the garage thanking all the Ferrari mechanics for their hard work was truly significant. He must have felt incredibly disappointed, but he knows it’s a shared feeling across the team“.