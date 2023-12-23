A robot

19 races won out of 22, a streak of 10 consecutive victories from Miami to Monza and over a thousand laps in the lead: 2023 Max Verstappen it is nothing short of unrepeatable. The Dutch driver won the third world title in his career by massacring the competition starting from his boxmate Sergio Perez, who after winning two of the first four races was no longer able to question the supremacy of the 1997 class.

Mika Hakkinen thus analyzed Max Verstappen's 2023 to frame: “What Verstappen did demonstrates an uncommon concentration, because even if you have a more than competitive car at your disposal, continuing to maintain that level of performance with such a frenetic calendar is anything but easy”the two-time world champion with McLaren made his debut in the usual video analysis for the channel Youtube Unibet for which Hakkinen is an F1 columnist.

“I try to interpret what happens in the Circus always based on my experience and Verstappen and Red Bull are simply reaping the fruits of work that starts from afar and which has been carried out by the same working group from the beginning – added the Scandinavian – when a driver and the technicians themselves can work together in the long term and when all the components do their job well, what is happening now is the natural consequence of a long 'seeding'. Verstappen certainly makes the difference perhaps more in this respect than on race weekends. I'll give you an example. Imagine a four-day test. From experience I can tell you that on the first day as a driver you are not yet 100% after the trip, on the second you drive well, on the third already less so and on the fourth you can't wait to go home. In this way the test is practically useless because the team will never have the correct information to obtain an increase in the car's performance after a test carried out like this. It must never have happened like this with Verstappen.”

“Red Bull is 100% Verstappen's car to the point that even Perez, who is a good driver, can't even remotely come close to Max's performance despite being in his third year within the team. Verstappen is certainly benefiting from the fact that he made his F1 debut early, accumulating experience which he is now making use of. Furthermore, he must have understood how important the simulation aspect is in a Circus where test days are reduced to the bare minimum” concluded Hakkinen.