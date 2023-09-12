The possibility of flying to Woking

Through the start-up ‘Get Your Guide’the fans of McLaren, or more generally Formula 1 enthusiasts, will be able to book a visit to the McLaren Technology Center factory in Wokin, to discover how the headquarters works and to see some of the most emblematic cars in the history of this team. Among these, also those he led Mika Hakkinen in 1998 and 1999, i.e. the years in which one of the team’s symbolic men managed to obtain his two world titles in F1.

The rivalry between Hakkinen and Schumacher

Between the 90s and 2000s, the ‘Flying Finn’ he became famous not only for his successes, but also for his intense rivalry with Michael Schumacher, considered one of the most beautiful in the modern history of F1. Interviewed by f1-insider.comthe former number 1 was asked what he will say to the German visitors who will travel to Woking about the duels between him and the seven-time world champion: “We have had a long history together – he answered – already at the age of 14 we were competing on karts. Our rivalry, in some ways funny, began then. I once beat him as a guest in a German Formula 3 race, and he didn’t like it at all. However, we had great duels. He was a pretty tough opponent, he never left much space, he always defended himself with extreme harshness. There are many aspects what I admired about him, and the most important was to never give up. Giving up was not in his vocabulary, and I hope this quality helps him today too“.

Not always roses and flowers

A rivalry that has therefore lasted over the years, from the preparatory categories up to F1, but which has not spared some moments of tension between the two, never degenerating into clashes on the track or poisonous controversies: “I often got angry with him – admitted Hakkinen – for example at Spa, in 2000, when he pushed me onto the grass at 300 km/h, on that occasion I told him to use common sense. At that speed it’s a matter of life and death. He just shook his head and looked at me quizzically. For him it was a competition. In the end he was the best of us. Michael, in addition to being a great natural talent, was a person who worked very hard, was mentally very strong and also very intelligent. She knew exactly what he wanted and said it very directly. Victories don’t come by chance. They are the result of hard work”. An approach that made the figure of Hakkinen very popular in Germany, where he is still considered a ‘gentleman’ today: “I believe that everything transforms: everything you do comes back to you, and that’s how an image is formed.”

Hakkinen’s sons in motorsport

Unlike Schumacher, however, Hakkinen has no children who have reached the highest levels of motorsport, even if his hopes are concentrated above all on the very young Ella: “My son Hugo drove for six years, but somehow found it too stressful between school and driving – it wasn’t right for him anymore. If he were to start over today, maybe he would do some things differently, but now my daughter Ellatwelve years old, drives, as does my nine-year-old son Daniel. She is very talented and very special. I have to be very careful about what I say so as not to create pressure, but competitions are looking for women, and she loves racing. Because of this I support her as much as possiblebut getting to Formula 1 one day is naturally a very difficult road.”