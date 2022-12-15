With 51 points scored after Montreal, few would have bet that theAlfa Romeo he would have risked finishing the season outside the top-6. And yet, in the following 13 grands prix Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou accumulated a paltry four points: a pace from the bottom of the class, which only due to Aston Martin’s shortcomings did not cost the Hinwil team sixth place in the constructors’ championship. A good base, therefore, was sensationally lacking in development, a factor that did not allow Bottas to confirm the good start to 2022, while Zhou’s season was also marked by the Silverstone accident, which arrived at its most brilliant. Mika Hakkinen this is how he commented the season of the Alfa Romeo, called to a more continuous 2023 in terms of performance, both to greet the Alfa brand decorously and to start a virtuous journey with a view to 2026, when the team will welcome the entry of Audi.

“Pilots need to feel good and loved. You must like and enjoy the job, this is the basis. Formula 1 requires consistent results. If we look at Alfa Romeo, they achieved a good position in the constructors’ championship, they managed to beat Aston Martin, and that’s a good result. This car allows them to have a good development basis for the 2023 car. Doing better than 2022 means doing an excellent job. Riders like Valtteri know where to improve and what are the weaknesses, is not a rookie. He has had a long career across all categories and knows how to process things in order to grow the team“said the two-time world champion in his column for Unibet. “I’m sure they will continue to develop, but I expected more from Alfa Romeo. I think the riders could have achieved better results if the development had been constant and without ups and downs. I think that spoiled their rhythm a bit“.