Unbreakable bond

You say Mika Hakkinen and inevitably you think about McLaren. The 'flying Finn', capable of winning two world titles in Formula 1 in 1998 and 1999, linked almost his entire career in the Circus to the British team, becoming over the years the fourth driver ever – behind Senna, Prost and Hamilton – by number of successes collected in the team.

Even today, working as a 'simple' commentator, Hakkinen has retained his affection for the Woking team and this year he was able to joyfully admire the work carried out by the new team principal, Andrea Stellawhich after a difficult start to the season led the papaya cars to the best year since 2012 in terms of number of podiums obtained.

The surprise of the season

All neutral observers were impressed by the leap forward made by the team starting from the Austrian GP, when the first major updates were introduced on the MCL60. Present action Autosport AwardsHakkinen had his say on the matter, highlighting how McLaren's exploit was among the unforgettable moments of this season.

“If we look at the season of the McLaren team, where they started the championship and where they finished it in Abu Dhabi, the development they have done with the car and with their drivers is for me the highlight of the year – Hakkinen declared – It is not only beautiful to look at on the outside, but also on the inside – concluded the Finn – you can see the team spirit. They have always had an eye on the development of the car. They did something very good“.