Red Bull, the numbers of the domain

Seven victories in the first seven rounds of the World Championship: also in Monte-Carlo la Red Bull has achieved success, and now the calendar could allow this apparently perfect car to continue its streak at least up to Singapore, and therefore throughout the summer. Summer that promises to be very hot for the competition.

Yeah, there competition. Who can beat the RB19? Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari are the most competitive teams and are working hard in the factory to bring parts and develop the cars in the direction indicated by the RB19. But there are those who widen the field: for example, Mika Hakkinen believes that even the McLaren he will be able to have his say against Red Bull already this year.

Hakkinen’s words

“The start of the season was very interesting because Red Bull were very fast. From my experience I can say that if the team sees that the car is going well, they won’t make it go 100% right away. But it was clear that the car handled very well. When the season started it was obvious that Red Bull would dominate. Looking at their team, I’m not surprised by their dominance. My only doubt was about the engine: would they be able to develop it and bring it to the level of the Mercedes one? They did it extremely well“, these are the words in his column for Unibet. “But I think McLaren will surprise us a lot in the next couple of months, for me they will challenge Red Bull“.

Hakkinen on Verstappen

After this opinion, also the result of the “support” for the team that allowed him to win two titles, the Finn spoke about Max Verstappen: “His story tells us that he is a young boy, trained right away to become a fantastic driver. He was at a crazy level even before he got into Formula 1. He arrived in Formula 1 knowing he was ready. He is incredibly talented, he understands the technical aspects and teamwork, he has the courage to put pressure on the team, so that he builds him a great car. If we talk about drivers like Senna and Prost, or Schumacher, it’s interesting to see how their knowledge and skills have progressed over time, Max is head and shoulders above the rest“.