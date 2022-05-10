“Max was totally in control in Miami. Ferrari really needs to introduce developments to the F1-75“. Mika Hakkinen does not agree with his colleague Jean Alesi on the current balance of power between the car from Maranello and Red Bull. According to the former Ferrari driver the F1-75 already as it is is on par with the RB-18 which has already been updated – certainly made lighter – while the two-time world champion at the wheel of McLaren believes as confirmed by the team Rossi principal Mattia Binotto that the time has come to update the excellent 2022 project capable of already winning two races in Bahrain and Australia.

Mika Hakkinen, however, points out that the three races won by Verstappen in all the occasions in which he reached the finish line (in Bahrain and Australia even without technical problems he would not have won) can only elect Red Bull as cars at the moment. faster on the track: “Their problem lies ‘only’ in reliability – the words expressed by Hakkinen in his usual editorial hosted by the Unibet site – this was another important victory for Max and, considering that he has won every race he has finished this season, we can say that the Red Bull definitely has a faster package than Ferrari. Only the sensor problem and the loss of top speed prevented Perez from doing better than fourth place ”.

About the roller coaster Mercedesvery fast on Friday and then again in difficulty on Saturday, Hakkinen defines the result of the Brackley team as positive: “They looked really fast on Friday, but as track conditions evolved on Saturday their speed dropped. George did a great job extending the stint with the tough ones, Hamilton obviously wasn’t satisfied with his strategy, but the Safety Car was not predictable ”.

They are expected in Barcelona Announcements for all teams, Ferrari in particular: “Charles and Carlos will need these developments – concluded Hakkinen – Red Bull looks really strong right now. In the final race despite the DRS in favor of Leclerc Verstappen he defended himself and then stretched before the checkered flag “.