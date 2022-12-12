After 16 years, the Formula 1 line-up does not include Sebastian Vettel: the German, as known, retired in Abu Dhabi, however reaching the points zone in the last race. Points which, however, did not help Aston Martin to overtake Alfa Romeo in the constructors’ standings: a small snapshot of the last years of the driver Vettel, marked by exceptional professionalism not repaid by results either in Ferrari or even less in Aston Martin, where he rarely has had a car to be from the top-10. According to Mika Hakkinenthe mismatch between what you do and what you get was the trigger for Vettel’s retirement from Formula 1.

“Sebastian is a very positive man, a gentleman. He has achieved many things at a young age and it’s not easy to process events that way. Formula 1 treats drivers coldly: if you win today but lose tomorrow, you are a loser. He asks a lot of you constantly, and Sebastian knows it, just as he knows he can’t win alone, but you need a good team. His last years in F1 were full of frustration, he was tired. The criticisms and the defeats drained a lot of his energy and bored him, and his comments showed that by now he was no longer having fun“, these are the words of the two-time world champion. “In the season finale, when retirement was near, Sebastian opened up as a human being to everyone: teams, riders, media. He told us more about who he really is, and everyone understood that he is a great man, with a great sense of humor. He has also changed his look, he has adopted a more relaxed style. And people appreciated that, seeing a different Sebastian. I think leaving Formula 1 has lifted a weight off his shoulders. Now he can retire and see that people really liked him, and that he left his mark on F1“.