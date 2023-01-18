In the long calendar of GPs present in the 2023 world championship, a good percentage of the scheduled races will take place on street circuits, with three of these at night. A number that more than doubled compared to those included in the calendars of the late 1990s, and which does not convince Formula 1 purists, who are more inclined to attend events on permanent or semi-permanent circuits. The element that does not attract is precisely the characteristic of the road tracks, judged less spectacular than a real track and not very conducive to overtaking. And yet, despite having lived through a different era in this respect, there is also a former driver who reserves a totally different opinion on street circuits: Mika Hakkinen.

The Finn, twice world champion in 1998 and 1999, has in fact promoted events away from the racetracks, as he explained in an interview with Top Gear: “We know that the city they can offer many attractions to fans – he has declared – there are restaurants, shopping malls, beautiful hotels. People can watch the race from their balcony or stay on boats, which is a luxury. Formula 1 is Formula 1, it is a luxury business and people can enjoy an incredible atmosphere. So, I think it is great to have races in the cities. It offers more challenges for the teams and the riders, but we riders are paid to take on these challenges and put on a great show for the fans, going flat out.”

Next season, the United States will welcome three races within its borders, with two of these in the city: in addition to the return of vegas after forty years, it will also recur You love me, which entered the world championship last year. A race, the latter, which however aroused controversy from the drivers mainly due to the surface of the track: “I think it’s just a question of balance – added the Flying Finn – every race can’t be in the city and every race can’t be out of the cities. So there has to be a balance and it’s also about common sense: we know the road circuits they require compromises, you can’t move big buildings, you can’t have huge hills and camber changes in the curves. You have to compromise. Life is the same. We can’t have everything we want.”