The 2022 season was borderline disastrous for the Mercedesand especially for Lewis Hamilton. In fact, for the first time in his career, the Englishman finished a championship without taking any wins, unlike his new teammate George Russell. His compatriot, who due to a somewhat unfortunate episode failed to win the 2020 Bahrain GP on his absolute debut with the Three pointed starfully redone two years later in Brazil, giving the Anglo-German team the only joy of the world championship and, itself, the first triumph in F1. The success, however, was the high point of a positive season for Russell, almost always ahead of the seven-time champion. Performance testified by the final classification, closed in 4th place ahead of the number 44, only 6th.

The general curiosity now focuses on Russell’s ability to be able to replicate similar performances also in 2023. A goal which, for a two-time world champion like Mika Hakkinenit is absolutely possible: “What he did in Brazil was brilliant – said a Top Gear the Finn, champion in 1998 and 1999 – the team improved the car so that it could win races. Is it able to continue this trend? If he can keep the experience he has in Mercedes and the one he has in Formula 1 in general, can keep Lewis behind. It’s very impressive. Hamilton is an incredible person and driver, but if George manages to make the leap in quality, I think England will be able to say: ‘Wow, what a driver we have’”.

Despite the excellent results achieved, there was no lack of criticism for some mistakes or contacts that occurred especially in the second half of the championship, but even these, according to Hakkinen, are episodes that will serve Russell to increase his already rich experience, up to allowing him to reach the most coveted goal: “The list is incredibly long when you start fine-tuning every aspect of being a driver – he added – but he already has a very long career behind him. Speaking of karting and all the other categories, his knowledge of data and his ability to manage the car in extreme situations, I’m sure he has all the potential to become a great driver, potentially a World Champion“.