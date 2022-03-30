While the Formula 1 Circus awaits the next appointment with the Australian Grand Prix – which will return to the world championship from 8 to 10 April – the spectacle of the last race in Saudi Arabia it helps to keep the memories of a weekend alive which has provided very interesting insights. Overall, the battle on the track between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc was so exciting that it canceled the fear of terrorism after the missile launched by the Houthi rebels 20 km from the Jeddah runway, such as to have seriously questioned the seal of the event.

A duel, already staged previously in Sakhir, which thrilled a world champion like Mika Hakkinenparticularly amused by the head to head between the two young rivals: “This has been a fantastic fight for the win – commented the Finn in his column on Unibet – we’ve seen the best of Charles and Max out there, and it’s great to see how even they are. There is clearly a good level of respect between them and they trust each other when they run so close. The way they both used the DRS to try and give each other a strategic advantage on each lap was fascinating, but in the end Charles couldn’t break away from Max. I think Verstappen handled everything perfectly, even if he won by half a second. after 300 km of the race it shows how close their battle is. Moreover – continued the 1998-1999 world champion – dorpo two races we can see that there has been a change of power in Formula 1. We knew that in Bahrain Leclerc was the favorite with a very strong Ferrari, well supported by team mate Carlos Sainz. But now that Red Bull appears to have solved the fuel vaporization problem that caused both cars to retire in the first race, they are just as competitive. It’s good to see there Ferrari and Red Bull so close, so the matter is now to see who of them will be able to develop their car more quicklywhich will be crucial to understand who will win on Sunday “.

In conclusion, Hakkinen then analyzed the unprecedented crisis of Mercedes at this start of the world championship, expressing their thoughts on this last point: “Mercedes has a significant set of problems to solve if they are to catch up with Red Bull and Ferrari – explained the ‘Flying Finnish’ – they need to do it pretty quickly because the two top teams are going to push so hard on their development. It was very strange to see them start in fifth and sixteenth position, with Lewis Hamilton clearly dissatisfied with the set-up of his car “.