The love story between Hakimi, former Inter player and Real Madrid, currently at PSG, and Hiba Abouk, Spanish actress, has reached the end.

A story that from a fairytale turned into a nightmareespecially in more recent times, after the rape allegations made outside Morocco: at the end of last February, a girl accused Hakimi of raping her at her home in Paris, while his wife and children were on vacation in Dubai.

Hakimi has earned tens of millions in recent years and still has a very rich contract with PSG (14 million gross per year until 2026), which makes him one of the highest paid players in Ligue 1. Abouk – who married the footballer in 2020 and bore him two children – she thought she was entitled to many of those millions. But then came the bad surprise: according to what First Mag reveals, Hakimi is destitute and even in the bank there is no amount in his name. Long time footballer he had put all his assets in his mother’s name.