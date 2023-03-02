Coleen described the alleged rape story as “false”, as she said, confirming Hakimi’s cooperation with the authorities in the investigation of the case.

“The accusations against Hakimi are false,” Colin was quoted by the French newspaper Le Parisien.

Case details

The public prosecutor’s office in Nanterre (the western suburb of Paris) opened an investigation into a rape case targeting Hakimi.

The investigation followed accusations by a 24-year-old woman who said she was raped at the player’s home in Boulogne-Billancourt on February 25, according to Le Parisien newspaper, in information confirmed by the source to AFP.

Contacted by AFP, the Nanterre Prosecutor’s Office refused to comment, expressing its dissatisfaction with the “information published” in the press because it “undermines the investigations necessary to establish the truth.”

According to the same source familiar with the case, this woman went to a police station in Val-de-Marne, on Sunday, to report the incident, but she did not file a complaint.

AFP contacted Paris Saint-Germain for his opinion, but did not receive any response from the capital club.

Hakimi, born in Spain, is married to Spanish actress Heba Abbouk, and they have two sons.

Hakimi was one of the main pillars that led Morocco, at the end of last year in the World Cup in Qatar, to a historic achievement, after becoming the first African and Arab team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.