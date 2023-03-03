He had denied everything, Achraf Hakimi, but after being heard by the investigators, the PSG right-back was formally investigated for rape. An official investigation started after the report of a 24-year-old who on Sunday said she was sexually assaulted by the player on Saturday night. A flirt that degenerated into a judicial fact.

Versions

—

Hakimi had started chatting with the girl in mid-January via Instagram. Injured, the full-back had not been called up for the away match in Marseille and so on Saturday, taking advantage of the absence of his wife, the Spanish actress Hiba Abouk on holiday with their two children in Dubai, the player made an appointment with the 24-year-old at her home. paying for her ride in Uber. According to the woman’s reconstruction, Hakimi would have forced her to kiss him on her mouth and then put his hands on her, even in her private parts. The player, through his lawyers, denied the assault charge and on Monday he also showed up at the Fifa gala evening, where he was awarded as one of the best team of 2002. But the Nanterre investigators don’t think like the Moroccan who, after having collected his version, investigated him for rape. PSG supports its player but relies on justice, remembering to promote respect “on and off the pitch” among its values. Hakimi was present at training this morning.