The only thing missing is the official status for the sale of the Moroccan to the French. The Suning club is looking for a replacement: Lazzari, Bellerin and Zappacosta the first names

The turning point has arrived, for the white smoke it will also take a few days. But now there are no more doubts: Achraf Hakimi will be a new PSG player, who adds another champion to an already stellar team. The decisive step in the negotiation, however, was not the expected relaunch of the company of president Al-Khelaifi, who is moving all in on the market to reach the much desired Champions. The news came from London, where Chelsea have decided to call themselves out of the race for the Moroccan winger. Abramovic’s club went up to 55 million plus Marco Alonso’s card, for a total of 65 million. Beyond, however, he had no intention of going and yesterday told Inter that he was no longer in the running for the Moroccan. At the basis of the step backwards, probably, there will have been the will of Hakimi himself, who never closed the door to the European champion team but who in recent days had already defined the terms of the new agreement with PSG: five-year 8 net million plus two bonuses. Ten million a year: double what he earned in Milan last season. Now the last step is missing, the most important one: Inter and PSG will work over the weekend to file the final details of the operation, fix the part relating to the bonuses and then sign the transfer. 65 million cash will go to Inter, oxygen for the club’s coffers in this delicate moment.

Sacrifice – After all, President Zhang had been categorical, asking for an enormous effort from his leadership. The accounts must be settled and to do so it will be necessary to sacrifice at least a big one to get close to the figure of 90-100 million in assets by the end of the year, as requested by Suning. And also for this reason that Marotta was clear from the beginning with Leonardo: Hakimi can leave, but only in the face of an indecent proposal with no counterparts. PSG started from 50 million, Inter from 80. And after about a month of work, the team was found in the middle, as often happens in this complex operation. Despite Chelsea’s desperate relaunch on Wednesday, the road to Paris had been traced for some time: in the city, in fact, Mrs. Hiba Abouk – Hakimi’s wife – often goes through work issues and now she won’t even have to travel for French productions anymore. Hakimi will be with PSG by Wednesday, so Inter will be able to include this heavy exit already in the current budget.

The post – Achraf Without haste, Inter will dive into the market to evaluate the best profile to give to Simone Inzaghi, starting from the assumption that another Hakimi cannot be found and keeping the starting point clear: the maximum ceiling for an external is fixed. to 15 million. To date there are three possible tracks to beat: Lazzari of Lazio, Bellerin of Arsenal and Zappacosta of Chelsea. Safe used vehicles give more and more certainties and this is why Lazzari is Inzaghi’s favorite. Manuel is a winger with very high speed peaks and a natural predisposition to 3-5-2: it will be necessary to understand if with Sarri there will be an important role for him at Lazio, even if the 4-3-3 does not match his characteristics . Of course, dealing with Lotito will not be easy, also because he could still have a poisoned tooth with his old coach, who dropped him after a handshake that smacked of renewal. Meanwhile, alternatives are being studied, leading to London. Inter have liked Bellerin since Spalletti’s time and Arsenal need to sell today: doubts, however, are linked to the role. Bellerin – Barcelona school – has always acted as a full-back in a back four: not easy to adapt quickly. So watch out for Zappacosta, a similar Darmian who can play on both sides and who could also arrive at a later time to complete the department. But today Inter needs a starter, one who can immediately make the Inzaghi project fly.

