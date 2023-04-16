Hachraf Hakimi and the gimmick not to pay the damages requested by his wife: what happened

Sample bank accounts Psg are empty: this is the bitter surprise that Hiba Abouk, Spanish actress and wife of the footballer, found herself in front of last February. Several months ago the lateral of the French team was accused of alleged rape and for this reason left by his wife, Hiba Abouk. The latter would have decided to contact the lawyers to conclude the divorce, only to receive a shocking surprise. When asking for assets, the plaintiff discovered that iThe footballer is actually destitute thus left empty handed. First Mag reports that by premeditating the situation, Hakimi would have anticipated the moves of his wife and registered the entire patrimony to the mother Fatima: in doing so, the 24-year-old is destitute in the eyes of the bank and unable to share the assets with the actress.

