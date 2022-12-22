The Morocco national team was one of those who had a most outstanding performance in the World Cup Qatar 2022. And with it, several of the players who are members of the team commanded by Walid Regragui They were put on the international radar, so in the winter market offers could be made for them.

One of the Moroccan players who arrived at Qatar 2022 with proven quality and already as part of one of the great teams in European football, is Achraf Hakimi. The 24-year-old defender was one of the figures of the Atlas Lions, in charge of stopping the attack of great European powers.

Even in the semifinal he faced his PSG teammate, kylian mbappe, and won several of the individual duels. Unfortunately for Hakimi, Moroccodespite the dedication and desire, he failed to beat France in the semifinal, an instance to which an African team had never reached before.

As for the defense, this Wednesday he returned with the psg to start the work before the Parisian club resumes its activity. In recent days, some media handled the possibility that hakimi He will go to another team, but for now it was nothing more than speculation, since the player wants to fulfill his contract.

The agent of the Moroccan defender, Alejandro Camano, confirmed that for now his client has no interest in negotiating with another team and that he intends to fulfill his contract with the Parisians. The defender’s relationship with the psg ends until June 2026.

“Achraf is very happy at Paris Saint-Germain and has a contract until June 2026“, were the words of the agent, recovered by the journalist Fabrizio Romano. So for now the defender is completely focused on his team, which will return to activity next Wednesday, December 28 against the Strasbourg Racing on the league 1.