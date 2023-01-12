The voting in the various categories, which will take place on the “FIFA +” website, on January 12, 2023, is scheduled to include:

• Julian Alvarez, Manchester City.

• Judy Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund.

• Karim Benzema, Real Madrid.

• Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City.

• Erling Haaland, Manchester City.

• Ashraf Hakimi, Paris Saint-Germain.

• Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona.

• Sadio Mane, Bayern Munich.

• Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain.

• Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain.

• Luka Modric, Real Madrid.

• Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain.

• Mohamed Salah, Liverpool.

• Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid.

The list of candidates for the award for the best coach in the world was also announced, which witnessed the presence of Moroccan Walid Rekragui, coach of the “Atlas Lions”, after his achievement in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he led his country to the golden square in the World Cup.

The list of nominated coaches for the Best in the World awards is as follows:

o Walid Al-Rakraki

o Carlo Ancelotti

o Pep Guardiola

o Lionel Scaloni

o Didier Deschamps