Giulia Amodio sided with the Moroccan’s ex-wife who put her assets in the name of her mother. With her husband, the PSG player won a Scudetto at Inter

Their husbands have played in Inter in the past. Julia Amodiocompanion of Stephen Sensi – midfielder loaned by the nerazzurri to Monza – sided in favor of Hiba Aboukthe now ex-wife of Hakimi, now at PSG, but former Inter player. The actress filed for divorce from her husband, a full-back at the Parisian club, even earlier than she did with rape allegations against the Moroccan by a young woman. It has recently become known that in the separation cause she asked for half of her assets from the footballer and to her surprise she would find everything in the name of her mother.

The gossip and entertainment site, Whoopse, spoke of the news in these hours, which spoke of a “A cunning that, if confirmed, would certainly not please Hiba Abouk” regarding the footballer’s decision to put the assets in his mother’s name. The comment by focused on these words Julia AmodioSensi’s wife, who staunchly defended Hiba: “How embarrassing to see so much ignorance… A woman suffers a betrayal for another shortly after having given birth to a child, moreover following a rape and you are applauding his cunning in covering up the money so as not to give him a euro? But take your mind back”. This is the comment addressed to the Instagram page that talked about the case. See also Genoa, the Ostigard lion continues to roar

April 15 – 00:04

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#HakimiAbouk #Sensis #wife #intervenes #Bush #money #talk #cunning