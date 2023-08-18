Hakim Ziyech will leave Chelsea permanently. The 30-year-old left leg from Dronten, who no longer received a back number in London and was therefore pushed towards the exit, will continue his career at the Turkish top club Galatasaray. The 54-international of Morocco signs a three-year contract with the club from Istanbul, where he will arrive on Friday evening.
Ziyech has been playing for Chelsea since the summer of 2020 and was still used regularly in the first seasons, but he was unable to meet the high expectations, partly due to injuries. Ziyech played a total of 107 games for the top club, in which he scored fourteen goals and thirteen assists.
The left-footed wing attacker, who won the Champions League with the Londoners in Porto in 2021, still has a contract until mid-2025 at Stamford Bridge. Galatasaray must therefore pay a transfer fee for the playmaker, who has already had a medical examination in London. That went wrong before: Ziyech was already around with Al-Nassr, but did not pass the inspection. Ziyech himself laughed at those stories that there would be problems with his knee.
At the end of January, a temporary transfer to Paris Saint-Germain also collapsed on Deadline Day. Strangely enough, Ziyech was then in the starting line-up twice in a week, but then he quickly disappeared from the starting line-up at Chelsea. He played just 928 minutes last season for Chelsea, which finished twelfth in the Premier League.
Galatasaray became national champion in Turkey last season. Ziyech meets an old acquaintance in Turkey: the Moroccan international meets Dusan Tadic, who exchanged Ajax for Fenerbahçe this summer. At Galatasaray, Ziyech becomes a teammate of Mauro Icardi, Dries Mertens, Halil Dervisoglu, Wilfried Zaha, Kerem Demirbay, Lucas Torreira and Angeliño, among others.
For a place in the group stage of the Champions League, Galatasaray must deal with Molde FK from Norway in the next two weeks. Galatasaray defeated FK Žalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania) and NK Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) in the past two preliminary rounds. In the Süper Lig, Galatasaray started last Saturday with a goalless draw in the away game at Kayserispor. On Saturday evening, Galatasaray will play at home against Trabzonspor, the champion of the 2021/2022 season in Turkey.
