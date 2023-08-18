Ziyech has been playing for Chelsea since the summer of 2020 and was still used regularly in the first seasons, but he was unable to meet the high expectations, partly due to injuries. Ziyech played a total of 107 games for the top club, in which he scored fourteen goals and thirteen assists.

The left-footed wing attacker, who won the Champions League with the Londoners in Porto in 2021, still has a contract until mid-2025 at Stamford Bridge. Galatasaray must therefore pay a transfer fee for the playmaker, who has already had a medical examination in London. That went wrong before: Ziyech was already around with Al-Nassr, but did not pass the inspection. Ziyech himself laughed at those stories that there would be problems with his knee.

At the end of January, a temporary transfer to Paris Saint-Germain also collapsed on Deadline Day. Strangely enough, Ziyech was then in the starting line-up twice in a week, but then he quickly disappeared from the starting line-up at Chelsea. He played just 928 minutes last season for Chelsea, which finished twelfth in the Premier League.