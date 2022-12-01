The election of the Democrats to Jefferies marks the rise of a younger generation of leaders in the US House of Representatives and ends the era of Nancy Pelosi and the control of other Democrats in the eighties in the House..

Jeffries, 52, from New York, will lead the Democrats in the House of Representatives in Congress, which convenes on January 3..

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was not surprised Jeffries was elected.

Jeffries formally announced his candidacy for the position on November 18 after a decade in the House, pledging to head a caucus that would restore power to committee members and give new Representatives a greater say in drafting legislation and holding senior positions..

The change in Democratic leadership comes as the Republicans are on track to gain a majority in the House by a slight margin after the November 8 midterm elections..

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is seeking to become the next Speaker of the House.