Hakeem Jeffries, a representative for New York’s eighth congressional district since 2013, was unanimously elected to lead the Democratic Party members in the House of Representatives, replacing Nancy Pelosi. Jeffries’s election marks the consolidation of a movement to establish a new generation of leadership within the party, and he will be the first African-American in that position in history.

After the current speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, announced that she was stepping aside after the results of the midterm elections, which gave the majority of representatives to the members of the Republican Party, it began within the Democratic ranks a debate to find out who could succeed the staunch opponent of Donald Trump in the leadership of the party.

From the outset, Hakeem Jeffries, a 52-year-old representative, began to sound like a possible replacement. The rumors were confirmed on November 30 during a closed-door election process, which left Jeffries with the party’s leadership when he was voted unanimously.

Jeffries, led the party movement in a union process after losing the majority in the elections on November 8. Speaking after the election, he was asked how the party could regroup after the adverse results.

“We stand on your collective broad shoulders (referring to Pelosi and her team). The best thing we can do as a result of the seriousness and solemnity of the moment is to lean on each other hard and do the best job we can for the people,” said the leader.

Jeffries, who will become the first African American to hold such a high-ranking seat in the US Congress, will be part of a shortlist that includes Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, 59, as Democratic leader and Rep. Pete Aguilar, of California and 43 years, as president of the caucus.

The new leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives had announced his formal candidacy on November 18. After a decade in the House, he backed his proposal to chair a caucus that would return power to committee members and give younger lawmakers more say in crafting legislation and be rewarded with high-profile positions.

It is not the first time that the three new leaders have worked together. Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar, under Pelosi’s watch, were in lower-level leadership positions. Pelosi, who had led Democrats in the House for the past 20 years, stands as the leading figure in a movement within the party, where representatives over the age of 80 are making way for the new generation.

“Together, this new generation of leaders reflects the vitality and diversity of our great nation, and will reinvigorate our Caucus with their new energy, ideas, and perspective,” Pelosi said in a statement.

The generational change within the ranks of the party comes as the Republicans are set to assume majority control of the House starting in January 2023.

