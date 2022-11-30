Democrats USAThe Democratic members of the US House of Representatives have elected Hakeem Jeffries as their new party leader. He will begin his new role in 2023, replacing Nancy Pelosi. Jeffries becomes the first black American to lead a faction in the House or Senate.

Jeffries is a delegate from New York State and has held a leadership role in the Democratic Party since 2019. He knew no opponents in the race for the chairmanship of the group. The vote took place behind closed doors. The 52-year-old politician replaces the 82-year-old Pelosi and thus ensures a considerable rejuvenation in the top of the Democratic group.

Pelosi decided earlier this month not to seek re-election for the leadership of the Democratic party. She will also not return as Speaker of the House, only as a delegate. The Democrats lost the majority in the House to the Republicans in the midterm elections. They may therefore supply the new chairman.