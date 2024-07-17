This recipe is absolutely ideal for those who do not eat fish – for whatever reason – but would like to. The marine flavour, which is what is usually not liked, is absent thanks to the sauce where the sweetness of the peppers and tomatoes and the neutrality of the hake predominate. It does not require cleaning the fish or fighting with the bones when eating it, since you can take the very clean fillets from the fishmonger or even buy them frozen. Lastly, the recipe is very quick to make and there is no chance of failure: you can burn the sauce or overcook the fish, but with a minimum of concentration this will not happen.

We used tomatoes, red pepper and garlic but you can add other vegetables such as green pepper, onion or zucchini at the same time as the red pepper, or spinach or chard almost at the end so that they barely cook. If you want to give it a spicy touch, feel free to add cayenne, chili flakes or a few drops of your favorite sauce, as well as replace the black olives with green ones or add capers. To make the dish more complete, accompany it with white rice or some boiled potatoes.

Time : 30 minutes Difficulty : You could do it if you had fins instead of hands. Ingredients For 3 people 1 large red pepper

600 g fresh ripe tomatoes or 400 g whole peeled canned tomatoes (juice included)

1 clove garlic

400 g of hake fillets with skin

100 g pitted black olives

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Fresh parsley Instructions 1. If using fresh tomatoes, wash them and make a small cross on the skin opposite the stem. Blanch them in boiling water for 30 seconds and transfer them to a bowl of ice water. Peel them. 2. Cut the pepper into julienne strips, the garlic into thin slices and the tomatoes into cubes. 3. Heat a frying pan with a little olive oil over medium heat. Fry the peppers until they are golden and have softened. 4. Add the garlic and brown lightly. 5. Add the tomatoes with their juice and season with salt and pepper. Fry for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. 6. Season the hake fillets with salt and pepper and add them to the sauce, skin side down. Cook for two minutes. 7. Cover and let stand for five minutes. Serve with chopped parsley on top.

