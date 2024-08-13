Hakaniemi | A cyclist collided with a pedestrian on the congested Pitkälläsilla bridge

Cape Hakanemi|In the accident, the cyclist collided with the pedestrian.

Hakaniemi There was a bicycle accident on Pitkäläsilla on Tuesday around eight in the morning. In the accident, the cyclist collided with the pedestrian.

HS on-site reporter Maija Kansanen says that the accident happened on the bicycle path of the bridge.

According to the eyewitness he contacted, the cyclist coming towards Hakaniemi seemed to have lost control of his bike and hit a woman, who injured the back of her head when she fell. The cyclist also appeared to have suffered a head injury.

However, both parties to the accident remained conscious and discussed the situation after the incident, says Kansanen.

After a short wait, an ambulance arrived. The police who were on the scene thought it was only a matter of time before something similar would happen, as both Pitkäsilla’s pedestrian and car roads have been very congested in the morning.

Pitkäsilta’s Tuesday congestion is caused by the Hakaniemi bridge withdrawal operation due to traffic arrangements. The operation involves lifting a crane truck that fell on Monday afternoon during demolition work on the Hakaniemi bridge.