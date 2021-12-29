The former director of Final Fantasy XV Hajime Tabata has recently said he is ready to unveil his new JRPG, after two years of working at JP Games, the studio he created after officially leaving Square Enix. During this year, the director had also created a virtual reality experience for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The famous director, who had announced in 2018 the decision to leave Square Enix, recently gave a long interview in which he said he was ready to present his new JRPG in 2022, after years of development within the new company. The decision to leave Square Enix had also put off hopes for the other DLC’s Final Fantasy XV, his latest work.

In addition to the development of a new title in the course of 2021 it also released The Pegasus Dream Tour, a virtual reality title developed specifically for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, which took place this summer. The project was very different to what he had worked on in the past, among which we also remember Final Fantasy Type-0.

Inside the interview the director explains his intentions for the future, underlining how he wants to present the new project next year, also pledging to expand JP Games’ activities into the world of video games and the metaverse. At the moment, no details have been released regarding the plot of his new project, which is expected by many.

Taking the previous works he worked on as a reference, Hajime Tabata’s new JRPG is sure to be a title full of history and ties, the same ones that also characterized Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, of which he was director. Next year is therefore full of important news and announcements for the new company created, which will present its first project, 3 years after its foundation in 2018.