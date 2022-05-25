According to leaker (or alleged) Oops Leaks on Twitter, the new team of Hajime Tabata, director of Final Fantasy XVit would be collaborating with Sony PlayStation for a new project that is still mysterious, but which could obviously be aexclusive to PS5 or PS4.

In the tweet below, the Twitter account that specializes in gathering information and spreading leaks reports that JP GamesTabata’s new team, has a partnership with Sony on its new project and that this game will “most likely” be a PlayStation exclusive console that could be unveiled at Sony’s next event.

Oops Leaks is an often reported source in the news but doesn’t have much foundation to trust at the moment, however the idea is interesting and also quite plausible. After working in Square Enix and being responsible for Final Fantasy XV, Hajime Tabata left the company by resigning and also leading to the cancellation of the DLC that were planned.

It was an abandonment perhaps not without internal conflicts, considering that it came following a general reprogramming of Square Enix which included the cut in funding for projects related to Final Fantasy XV. In any case, from there Tabata then opened the new JP Games team in 2018 from which nothing new has yet emerged. Last year it turned out that the team was working on two RPGs, planned as evolutions of Final Fantasy 15 and Type-0, and that at least one of the new titles should be announced in 2022.