In 1989 the serialization of the manga of Hajime no Ippo, the story of Ippo Makunouchi, a boy who decides to become a boxer to find out what it means to be strong. To date it has 132 published volumes and more than 1,388 chapters. This work of George Morikawa that transcends generations and is now available in NetflixIt seems that it has already met its end.

Through your account Twitter, the author of Hajime no Ippo stated that he debuted at the age of 17 and that in January he turned 40 years of being a mangaka. He has been with Hajime no Ippo and that even though the journey has been long. To that he added that Ippo’s end has already been decided.

George Morikawa He also tells us that he doesn’t know how the serialization of the manga will change. He admits that age is an issue, as well as his physical strength. He ends with a very special message where he says that, when he finishes his story, he will think if he will feel like a full-fledged mangaka.

let’s not forget that George Morikawa he was a very close friend of Kentaro Miura and that somehow the death of the author of Berserker weighed on him. It is normal that he wants to finish writing his manga once and for all so that his legacy has a conclusion.

Where to watch Hajime no Ippo

The success of Hajime no Ippo in the manga it also generated its respective anime series which you can watch right now through Netflix which has 76 episodes that were broadcast from October 4, 2000 to March 27, 2002.

In April 2003 he received a film called Champion Road that tells us about Ippo’s first defense as champion of Japan. In September of the same year an OVA came out.

Six years later, a sequel called New Challenger which consisted of 26 episodes and between October 2013 and March 2014 received another 25 episodes under the subtitle of Rising. This latest season is available only through crunchyroll.

Do you think we will see the end of this story in the anime? Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.