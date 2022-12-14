Netflix continues to do its job when it comes to offering more variety in its anime section in its catalog. To kick off 2023 right, this streaming service announced some standout titles like Hajime no Ippo Y Ultimate Pokémon Journeys: Part 1 which is where it will be possible to see Ash’s world championship.

Right now we share the calendar of anime series that arrive on Netflix during January 2023:

Hajime no Ippo – Fighting Spirit – January 1

Monster – January 1

From Yakuza to House Husband – Season 2 – January 1

Ultimate Pokémon Journeys: Part 1 – January 6th

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre – January 19

Record of Ragnarok – Season 2 – Episodes 1 – 10 – January 26

Throughout January 2023 there will be very worthy material and we will finally see a bit of that catalog that we talk about so much about Nippon Animation and that is just happening.

We have very good options to start the year and classics that will be worth enjoying.

What other series and movies will arrive on Netflix during January 2023?

We already know that Netflix not only lives on anime, it also offers original productions and some movies that, if you missed them, you can also enjoy them through this service.

In the series section we have:

Kaleidoscope – January 1

Ginny and Georgia – January 5

Vikings: Valhalla – Season 2 – January 12

sky red – Season 3 – January 12

That 90’s Show – January 19

Bling Empire: New York – January 20

against the ropes – January 25

Lockwood Agency – January 27th

The Snow Girl – January 27th

The movies coming to Netflix in January 2023 are:

Ad Astra: To the Stars – January 1

The Kings of the world – January 4

The Academy Crimes – January 6th

Noise – January 11

Lost dog – January 13th

you guys – January 27th

