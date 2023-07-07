













Hajime Isayama explains why Reiner is his favorite Attack on Titan character







Although on previous occasions Hajime Isayama would have already mentioned that Jean was her favorite character, It seems that in hindsight and now that the series is coming to an anime finale, the author has changed his mind.

The author of Attack on Titan mentions that Reiner is one of the most interesting characters he could create, and that, furthermore, it began with a structure and grew in an impressive way. In this way, the character came as a surprise even to its creator.

Reiner is also important for all the contrast he generates when he is around Eren, In addition to, of course, their intense battles in Titan mode.

Hajime Isayama commented as follows:

“I was about to say Jean. But, no, it’s Reiner. He’s someone I thought a lot about creating. It turned out completely different from what I expected. I really liked drawing it.”

Let’s remember that Reiner started out as an infiltrator possessing the armored titan, when the truth came out, it was not expected that he would have such a complex background that involved the entire history and politics of his birthplace.

What do you think? Do you agree with Isayama? Who is your favorite character from Attack on Titan?

Where can I watch Attack on Titan?

All the chapters are available on Crunchyroll. The anime is divided into six seasons that are made up of 98 chapters.

The new and final season was also announced by the platform.

