Hajar, 54 years old, suffers from hepatitis B, in addition to other health problems in the heart and bones. She also underwent a kidney transplant after suffering from kidney failure. According to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, the patient needs medications for a year at a cost of 32 thousand dirhams, while the health insurance card does not cover the costs of her medications for hepatitis.

The Yemeni patient (Hajar) tells her story to Emirates Al-Youm, saying: “I have lived on the state’s land for many years, and I gave birth to my children, and years ago I suffered from kidney failure, and I used to go to hospitals and do dialysis, and I underwent a kidney transplant, but I started to live On medications.”

She added: “After a period of time after the kidney transplant, I developed heart and bone diseases, and I began frequenting Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City for treatment, but recently I contracted hepatitis B after I underwent medical examinations and tests, and it became clear after the results that I needed To medicines for a year at a cost of 32 thousand dirhams, but this amount exceeds my family’s modest financial capabilities.”

She continued: “I have a health insurance card, but it does not cover hepatitis C medications, because the amount of coverage is limited, and I do not know what to do in light of the health conditions I am going through, knowing that my husband is the sole breadwinner for us and works in one of the private sector institutions in Abu Dhabi with a salary of 4,500.” A dirham goes towards life’s expenses and requirements. He also pays 2,500 dirhams for housing rent. My family also suffers from a weak source of monthly income and limited coverage of life’s needs. My husband has tried hard to submit my papers to charitable societies and institutions in order to help me, and we are still waiting for a response. The patient appeals to good people and kind-hearted people to help her manage the costs of the medications she needs for treatment.