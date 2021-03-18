Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Hajar Youssef, one of the people of determination, excelled in the manufacture of bracelets and made a mark for herself, and challenged all difficulties and obstacles, to write a success story that constitutes a real inspiration for those looking for the realization of ambition, after she opened the “Hajar Bracelets” project.

In turn, Noura Al Shamsi, a vocational trainer at the Ministry of Community Development, said: “The student Hajar Youssef, 22, of people of determination (Down Syndrome), excelled and was able to open her project“ Hajar Bracelets ”. And she said: Hajar was able to master the manufacture of bracelets in unique artistic ways and forms, as she can make 5 bracelets daily, stressing that the ministry supports people of determination to achieve innovation and continuous development in proportion to the needs of consumers, which brings new economic income for that category, and strengthens society’s attitudes towards them. As persons capable of economic and social participation, and thus their integration into other walks of life.

Al Shamsi added that the Ministry has allowed members of the People of Determination to work in the Bracelets of Determination workshop as part of a workshop for training, employing and rehabilitating people of determination, where 10 creative girls complete necklace bracelets from colored strings and beads, within the framework of sustainable ideas that stimulate creativity as part of initiatives to support people of determination. Which comes in line with the national policy to empower people of determination.

She confirmed that the members of people of determination have so far completed 6 thousand bracelets since the beginning of this year, explaining that they are being distributed at ADNOC stations, and that the bracelets of determination workshop aims to empower female members, by training them on some crafts and handicrafts that provide income and work to develop their skills and take their hands And working on marketing these products by holding special exhibitions for them.

She indicated that the project is concerned with psychosocial support for the targeted women from the workshop and their integration into professional workshops, relying on the implementation of its ideas strategy to support young entrepreneurs and develop their ideas and actions in line with the policy of empowering people of determination, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

She explained that the workshops of a professional nature are important, and they are trained for a year and then start production. It is one of the training and employment stations for people of determination, which we are keen on, and is characterized by valuable outputs and designed by Emirati women who are able to prove themselves and create a bright professional future, which provides psychological support. Social and economic for them.

She stated that Aswar’s workshops aim to enhance the confidence of members, integrate them and qualify them to become self-reliant participant actors, stressing that the ministry provides raw materials and manufacturing mechanisms to support girls, to ensure successful projects start after the training program ends, as well as to implement exhibitions of girls ’products to avoid the problems of marketing local products and small projects. .