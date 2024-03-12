Political and humanitarian crisis in the Caribbean country escalated at the beginning of the month, when gangs released thousands of prisoners

The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, resigned from his position, the leader of the Caricom (Caribbean Community) and President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali.

“We acknowledge his resignation following the establishment of a transitional presidential council and the appointment of an interim prime minister”, said the president of the Caribbean Community, Irfaan Ali, in interview with journalists.

The Chief Executives of the Caricom countries met on Monday (11 March), in Jamaica, to discuss the transition of government in Haiti.

Henry took over the government of the Caribbean country in 2021, after the assassination of then president Jovenel Moïse. Haiti has faced a political and humanitarian crisis since Moïse's death.

The situation escalated on March 3, when armed gangs moved to free thousands of inmates from Haiti's National Penitentiary. More than 3,500 escaped and 10 died. On the day, Henry was in Kenya and was unable to return to the country.

Gang leaders and part of the population are calling for Henry to leave and elections to be called. In response, the country's government declared a state of emergency and a curfew.

