Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned on Monday night (11) amid the serious crisis of violence that has shaken the Caribbean country since the end of February and which intensified after the invasion of armed gangs in the largest prison in the country. country, on March 4th.

The information was transmitted by the Caribbean Community (Caricom), in the early hours of this Tuesday (12). Representatives of the economic and political cooperation bloc met on an emergency basis following the lack of control in the country's security, caused by armed groups who called for the 74-year-old prime minister's departure.

“We recognize the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry for the establishment of a presidential transition council and the appointment of an interim prime minister,” announced Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, temporary leader of the Caribbean bloc.

There he also announced an agreement to create a transition council with seven members with the right to vote and two observers without the right to vote – a representative of civil society and a representative of the country's religious. Henry's resignation will only be effective after the formation of this council.

Violence in Port-au-Prince has increased significantly since it was announced, on February 28, that the Haitian Prime Minister had committed to holding elections before the end of August 2025, a very distant date, considering that the ruler should complete his term. on February 7 under a 2022 agreement.

Days later, on March 4, armed groups invaded the Port-au-Prince National Penitentiary, the largest prison in Haiti, and freed around four thousand inmates, almost all of them incarcerated, after intense exchanges of fire with the police for hours on the outskirts of the presidio.

Among the criminals in prison were Colombians accused of participating in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July 2021, as well as gang leaders awaiting trial. Henry took office after the former president's assassination.

The escalation of violence on the island caused the embassies and diplomatic representations of countries in Haiti to withdraw their employees and suspend their services.

This Monday (11), the European Union (EU) reported that it had evacuated all of its employees in Haiti to a safer location outside the country, in view of the “dramatic deterioration of the security situation”, and said that, depending on As the situation evolves, the way in which it will operate in Haitian territory will be adjusted.

The EU's decision comes after US military personnel were sent to Port-au-Prince on Saturday night (9) to reinforce security at its embassy to ensure the continuity of operations and remove non-essential personnel, with the personal approval of the President Joe Biden.

Several members of the German embassy in Haiti were also evacuated to the Dominican Republic on Sunday (10), as confirmed to EFE by a source from the Dominican Ministry of Defense, who requested anonymity.

In general, other embassies and representations in Haiti took action and closed, reduced or postponed their services.

Thus, the French delegation announced that, as a precaution, administrative and visa services are closed to the public until March 15, a measure that was extended after having been initially planned to resume activity this Monday.

The Spanish embassy also suspended its services to the public, according to its account on the social network X, and reported that appointments scheduled for that day were postponed and will be rescheduled.

In the same vein, Mexico's diplomacy in Haiti warned that, “due to the state of alert prevailing in Port-au-Prince, it will remain closed this Monday and people summoned for any formalities will be received at a later date.”

Already last week, the Canadian embassy announced that it was temporarily closed to the public and that, although appointments had been cancelled, operations would continue.