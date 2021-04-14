The Prime Minister of Haiti, Joseph Jouthe, resigned as the Caribbean country undergoes a serious institutional and security crisis. President Jovenel Moïse accepted the resignation and announced that the current chancellor, Claude Joseph, will take office.

At dawn on Wednesday, April 14, Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe communicated through his Twitter account his intention to resign from the post of Prime Minister, which he had held since March 2020.

“Tonight I have presented my resignation to the President of the Republic, Jovenel Moïse. It has been an honor to serve my country as Prime Minister ”, the politician wrote on the social network, without specifying the reason for his resignation.

President Moïse was quick to accept the resignation, also through social networks: “The resignation of the Government, which I have accepted, will allow us to address the flagrant problem of insecurity and continue the talks to achieve the necessary consensus for the political and institutional stability of our country. ”The Haitian leader, blamed by the opposition for the current political and security crisis, announced that the current chancellor, Claude Joseph, will take over as prime minister.

The event takes place while the Caribbean country is experiencing a worrying security crisis.

Last weekend, 12 religious, including two French, were kidnapped. A recurring phenomenon perpetrated by armed gangs seeking express money and terrorizing the population.

On Monday, the now former Prime Minister Jouthe gave a press conference in which he explained that the situation is causing “the collapse” of Haitian society.

On the other hand, Haiti is also going through a serious crisis of its institutions. Without being able to hold elections in 2019, the opposition does not recognize the legitimacy of President Moïse.

The country had to start drafting a new constitution, an exercise that is not “sufficiently inclusive, participatory or transparent,” according to the local UN office and to which the opposition refuses to participate.

Meanwhile, President Moïse prepares the holding of legislative and presidential elections, a vote that is called for mid-September and with which the ruling party seeks to appease the spirits of protest encouraged by poverty, boredom and now the pandemic.

With EFE and Reuters